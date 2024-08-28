MICK FLEETWOOD & JAKE SHIMABUKURO Release "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Single And Music Video

Renowned ukulele virtuoso, Jake Shimabukuro, and drumming legend and Fleetwood Mac co-founder, Mick Fleetwood, have teamed up to release a new rendition of the classic "Whiter Shade Of Pale". The single, a reimagining of Procol Harum's iconic song, is the second taste of their collaborative album, set to drop on October 18 via Forty Below Records.

Stream/download “Whiter Shade Of Pale” here, and watch a music video below.

"Whiter Shade Of Pale" has long been regarded as a timeless classic, and now, in the hands of these two iconic musicians, it takes on a new life. The collaboration marries Jake Shimabukuro’s masterful ukulele playing with Mick Fleetwood’s dynamic drumming, creating a soundscape that is both haunting and uplifting.

Mick Fleetwood shares his excitement about the project: "This is a song I’ve always wanted to play… of course, the song recorded by Procol Harum was a world-renowned classic… with a melody so strong that it became a gift to us! And Jake totally commands the full need for dynamics and a passionate delivery. At last, I got to play and record this song!!!"

Jake Shimabukuro reflects on the collaboration: "This was a song that Mick suggested. Such an iconic piece of music. It truly plays like an anthem. And Mickʻs drumming makes the track feel amazing. I was just transported through his drum sounds."

The upcoming album, Blues Experience, promises to be a powerful fusion of their distinct musical styles, blending Jake’s innovative approach to the ukulele with Mick’s legendary rhythm. Fans can look forward to an album that pushes boundaries while honoring the timeless quality of the music they both cherish.

Pre-order the album here.

Joining Shimabukuro and Fleetwood on the album are bassist Jackson Waldhoff and keyboard player Michael Grande. Special guest Mark Johnstone from The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band also lends his keyboard prowess to "Need Your Love So Bad" and "Rockin' In The Free World." Over two intense three-day sessions, the band recorded nine tracks live in the studio, with Sonny Landreth contributing slide guitar to the Jeff Beck/Stevie Wonder classic "Cause We've Ended As Lovers."

Blues Experience promises to be a landmark release. It combines the formidable talents of Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood with fresh, innovative interpretations of blues classics. Fans can expect a bold and forward-looking album deeply rooted in tradition.

Tracklisting:

"Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers"

"Rollin’ N Tumblin’"

"Need Your Love So Bad"

"Kula Blues"

"Whiter Shade of Pale"

"I Wanna Get Funky"

"Still Got The Blues"

"Rockin’ In The Free World"

"Songbird"

"Songbird" (Mick spoken word)

"Rollin’ N Tumblin’" video:

Over the past two decades, Jake Shimabukuro has proved that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, Jake showcases his transcendent skills as he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary through a variety of genres – on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the ʻukulele. Called "one of the hottest axemen of the past few years [who] doesn't actually play guitar" said Rolling Stone, Jake Shimabukuro has become one of the most exceptional and innovative ʻukulele players in the history of the instrument—an artist who has drawn comparisons to musical titans such as Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis.

As drummer and co-founder of one of the best-selling bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood has sold over 100 million records worldwide and established his place in rock ‘n roll music history. Having created a distinctive sound that endures today, the Grammy-award winning artist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. With countless chart-topping albums and singles, the band’s 1977 album Rumours remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. Fleetwood completed the An Evening With Fleetwood Mac Tour in 2019 and, in 2015, the On With The Show world tour, where he toured as a five-piece for the first time since 1998, featuring the five band members from the classic and most successful lineup back together, with Christine McVie rejoining band mates Fleetwood, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. The tour sold out arenas across the globe and showcased the classic hit songs from the band’s career that spans more than four decades.

(Photo - Daniel Sullivan & Sienna Morales)