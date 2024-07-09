MICK FLEETWOOD On The Impasse Between STEVIE NICKS And LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - "I Would Love To See A Healing Between Them - And That Doesn’t Have To Take The Shape Of A Tour, Necessarily"

Speaking in the latest issue of MOJO, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has discussed the rift between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and the possibility of the band getting back together.

Nicks told MOJO last month that following the death of Christine McVie, a Fleetwood Mac reunion could no longer happen.

“Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work,” Nicks told MOJO’s Bob Mehr.

“Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problems,” she continued, referring to Buckingham’s emergency open heart surgery in 2019. “It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding.”

“It’s no secret, it’s no title-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally,” Fleetwood tells MOJO of the impasse between Buckingham and Nicks, both of whom he stays in contact with. “Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey. But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them – and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily.”

For Fleetwood, the one constant figure and unwavering force during the entire 57-year journey of Fleetwood Mac – the last few years have been, by his own admission, a personal and professional challenge.

When the most recent incarnation of Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks, aided by Neil Finn and Mike Campbell – played the last show of a year-long world tour in November 2019, the drummer didn’t think it would be a final farewell.

“There was a full intention, without waiting too long, that we’d go and pick things back up,” says Fleetwood. “That we’d play stadiums, big shows and festivals… and then at that point it was heading towards us saying goodbye.”

However, in early 2020 – just after Fleetwood led an all-star concert tribute to late Mac founder Peter Green at the London Palladium – lockdown scuttled further touring plans. An even bigger blow to the future of Fleetwood Mac came in November of 2022, with the death of Christine McVie.

Though Fleetwood is open to the idea of adding a final chapter to the band’s story, he is mostly resigned to the fact that Fleetwood Mac, or as he puts it “the mothership”, may be harboured permanently.

“It’s been a strange time for me,” admits Fleetwood. “Losing sweet Christine was catastrophic. And then, in my world, sort of losing the band too. And I [split] with my partner as well. I just found myself sort of licking my wounds.”

