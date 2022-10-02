MIKE PORTNOY Gearing Up For JOHN PETRUCCI's Terminal Velocity Solo Tour - "It's Gonna Be Quite The Shred Fest"

For over three decades, Grammy Award winning guitarist, John Petrucci, has been known for his work in the ground-breaking and influential prog-metal band, Dream Theater. Now, John is adding another career milestone to his resume as he is embarking on his first headlining solo tour performing material from his recently released solo album, Terminal Velocity, as well as songs from his widely acclaimed debut release, Suspended Animation.

Terminal Velocity marked the first time that John and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy recorded together since Mike left the band in 2010. Now, John will take his instrumental trio on the road performing live with Mike Portnoy, and legendary bassist Dave LaRue in an on-stage reunion that has been 12 years in the making.

Portnoy has checked in with the following update:

"Been immersing myself (re)learning all of the music for JP’s tour…it’s gonna be quite the shred fest! There’ll be more noodling than a hibachi restaurant! It’s really A LOT of notes and quite the evening of instruMENTAL music.

For those of you that haven’t revisited Terminal Velocity in a while, since it’s 2020 release, it’s time to give that baby a spin again to get ready for these shows. Can’t believe we’re finally gonna get to play these songs almost 2 years later!!

The historic tour will run through October and November and promises to be an unforgettable night of live musicianship. A new batch of dates have been announced, and you can find the updated schedule below.

Says Petrucci: "I'm thrilled to reveal more of my solo tour dates for later this year! These are going to be unbelievable nights of music with my incredible band featuring Mike Portnoy and Dave LaRue, as well as our very special guests, Meanstreak. See you there!"

Confirmed dates:

October

5 - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre - Providence, RI

6 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

7 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA

12 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

13 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

14 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

15 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

17 - The National - Richmond, VA

19 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

20 - The CMA Theater - Nashville, TN

21 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

22 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

23 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

26 - House of Blues New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

27 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

28 - Stafford Centre - Stafford, TX

29 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

30 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

November

2 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - The Magnolia - El Cajon, CA

4 - Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA

5 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

7 - Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA

12 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

13 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

14 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

16 - House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

17 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

In October 2020, Petrucci released his second all-instrumental solo album, Terminal Velocity. It is his first solo album in 15 years. He has released an animated video for the last track on the record, "Temples Of Circadia".