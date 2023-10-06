MIKE PORTNOY Performs "Conga" With Blue Thunder Drumline At Seattle Seahawks Game; Video

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) performed with the Blue Thunder drumline at the Seattle Seahawks game on September 24. Watch video below.

On September 24, Portnoy shared: "Absolutely insanely cool experience today playing with the Blue Thunder Drumline at todays Seattle Seahawks game… Played a few songs with the whole Drumline and then at the 2 minute warning before halftime, they spontaneously threw me a Drum Solo too! (No pressure, only on the Jumbotron in a football stadium in front of 65,000 people 😬)

Here’s some photos in the meantime, and when I get video footage in the coming days, I’ll post it too…(some cool BTS videos in todays IG story). Huge thanks to Keith Rousu and everybody with Blue Thunder for the warm welcome and thanks to Brandon Wright for setting me up with such a cool experience! 🥁🏈



