MINEFIELD Featuring TODD KERNS Release Lyric Video For "Day By Day"

Minefield - featuring Brandon Fields (vocals / guitar), Todd Kerns (vocals / bass), Jeremy Asbrock (vocals / guitar), and Matt Starr (drums) - released their debut album earlier this month. Now, the band has issued a lyric video for the song "Day By Day".

During an exclusive interview with BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Minefield vocalist / bassist Todd Kerns talked about the lyrical inspiration for "Day By Day" saying, “That was a fun one because Brandon (Fields - guitarist) had this riff, and we needed another song. It was one of those last minute things that you come up with. It has this old, Dressed To Kill-era KISS vibe to it for me. There’s a line in there that mentions a place called Nothing, Arizona – ‘I’m going to the desert they won’t find me anymore, maybe Nothing, Arizona, population four.’ I had seen some film and it had the sign as they were pulling into Nothing, Arizona, and it just said four. If you Google it now, it’s population zero. There’s a whole series of these cities, it’s such a sad story really – seniors living in vans and Winnebagos because they’ve had tragedies and lost their homes. There’s a place up in northeast Nevada called Empire. In January, the mill that was the main industry in that town closed. By June, it no longer had a zip code. Holy cow! It’s weird to imagine towns just being gone. I just came across Nothing, Arizona. The town was so small it was called Nothing; it’s a real place. So much of my life is ‘autobiographical.’ When you look at songs like, ‘It’s Not You It’s Me’, I can tell you pretty much exactly what was going on. Or, ‘Goin’ To Vegas’ is a classic! I was literally going to Vegas. I was going off to the desert and you won’t find me anymore; that’s basically what I did with my life. Unfortunately – or fortunately – trying to disappear in the desert didn’t happen; it was quite the opposite.”

The self-titled set also includes a cover of "All American Man", originally done by KISS, which can be enjoyed below.

Secure your copy of Minefield now at this location. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

Tracklisting:

"Alone Together"

"Seventh Heaven"

"Home"

"Rockstar"

"My Disease"

"All American Man"

"So Help Me"

"Hide Your Lyin"

"Lady Danger"

"Day By Day"

Brandon Fields has spent the last several years touring as a solo artist. He is also the lead guitarist in Detroit, Michigan based band Whiskey A Go Go.

Todd Kerns has served as the bassist in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators since 2010. Kerns also fronted Canadian rock groups The Age Of Electric and Static In Stereo, he presently serves as the singer / guitarist in Toque.

Jeremy Asbrock is currently the guitarist in former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s solo band. Before this, Asbrock was in Gene Simmons’ solo band as well.

Matt Starr has been a staple in Ace Frehley’s solo band for the last decade while also playing with the supergroup Mr. Big.

Prior to the release of "All American Man", Minefield shared four songs from their self-titled debut. Check out "Alone Together", "Home", "Seventh Heaven", and "Hide Your Lyin":

