MINEFIELD Release Lyric Video Of KISS Cover "All American Man" Sung By TODD KERNS

Minefield - featuring Brandon Fields (vocals / guitar), Todd Kerns (vocals / bass), Jeremy Asbrock (vocals / guitar), and Matt Starr (drums) - released their debut album last week. The self-titled set includes a cover of "All American Man", originally done by KISS, which can be enjoyed below.

Secure your copy of Minefield now at this location. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Alone Together"

"Seventh Heaven"

"Home"

"Rockstar"

"My Disease"

"All American Man"

"So Help Me"

"Hide Your Lyin"

"Lady Danger"

"Day By Day"

Brandon Fields has spent the last several years touring as a solo artist. He is also the lead guitarist in Detroit, Michigan based band Whiskey A Go Go.

Todd Kerns has served as the bassist in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators since 2010. Kerns also fronted Canadian rock groups The Age Of Electric and Static In Stereo, he presently serves as the singer / guitarist in Toque.

Jeremy Asbrock is currently the guitarist in former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s solo band. Before this, Asbrock was in Gene Simmons’ solo band as well.

Matt Starr has been a staple in Ace Frehley’s solo band for the last decade while also playing with the supergroup Mr. Big.

Prior to the release of "All American Man", Minefield had released four songs from their self-titled debut. Check out "Alone Together", "Home", "Seventh Heaven", and "Hide Your Lyin":

For further details, visit Minefield on Facebook.