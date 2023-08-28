MINISTRY Perform "Revenge" From Debut Album Live For The First Time Since 1984; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On August 24th, Ministry performed at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX, and during their show they performed the song "Revenge" live for the first time since 1984. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

The song is taken from the band's 1983 debut album, With Sympathy. Post-Punk.com has shared an overview of the album and song, speculating why it hasn't been perform in four decades.

"In the sprawling landscape of industrial music, few acts have been as influential and irreverent as Ministry. Their recent live rendition of 'Revenge' on August 24th, 2023, has sent shockwaves through the music community, marking the first time the song has been played live since December 31, 1984, a gap of almost four decades.

But why has 'Revenge', arguably one of Ministry’s most fan-beloved songs been shelved for so long?

Al Jourgensen’s relationship with With Sympathy is layered. The album, while poppy and loveable, is an essential 1980s dark synthpop record. Tracks like 'Revenge' resonate with both new wave and goth dance floors. The album’s cover, featuring a black-clawed hand, roses, and a marble background, is iconic in its own right.

Jourgensen’s main contention has been with the major label, Arista, which he felt forced the album’s pop direction. He’s been quoted saying, 'I did not write that fucking record,' emphasizing the label’s heavy-handed influence. Despite his vocal disdain for the album, Jourgensen has shown signs of softening. He’s acknowledged that without With Sympathy, he might not have become the 'maniac douchebagÄ he is today. In many ways, the album was a catalyst, pushing him towards the industrial version of Ministry that fans have come to love or hate, for better or worse."

As the world continues hanging on by a thread through pandemics, wildfires, climate change, social-political chaos and social media-fueled conspiracy theories, at least there’s Ministry to get us through. Industrial provocateur Al Jourgensen is ready to unleash his latest missives with Ministry’s groundbreaking 16th album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, slated for release March 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the six-time Gammy Award-nominated multiplatinum act gives the first taste of the new material with the official release of “Goddamn White Trash,” featuring Pepper Keenan, a song that made its debut on Ministry’s headline tour earlier this year. Watch the clip below.

Over the course of 9 tracks, Jourgensen is righteously cantankerous as ever about a f***ed up world ripe for a boot up its ass. Like always, he's merely looking around at the same dumpster fire we all are, but he's got a microphone and uses it well to rage on about the state of the world.

“Just like you or anybody else, I’m simply a passenger in this lifetime,” says Jourgensen. “I’m watching social changes, political changes, and economic changes, and I comment on them because I do have a First Amendment right. A lot of people say artists and athletes should shut up and play ball. No, I’m on this trip too. If I see something, I say something. That reflects on where each album goes. Instead of staying sedentary and singing about broken relationships, inner turmoil, or whatever is hurting this week, I comment on what’s going on from the perspective of a fellow passenger.”

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians - John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) - HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion Of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"B.D.E."

"Goddamn White Trash" ***

"Just Stop Oil"

"Aryan Embarrassment" **

"TV Song 1/6 Edition"

"New Religion"

"It’s Not Pretty"

"Cult of Suffering" *

"Ricky’s Hand"

* Featuring Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello)

** Featuring Jello Biafra

*** Featuring Pepper Keenan

"Goddamn White Trash" video: