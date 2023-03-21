MISFITS Announce Limited Run Of 2023 Shows With Special Guests MEGADETH, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM, AFI On Select Dates; FEAR Supporting Each Night

The Original Misfits, one of the most influential, genre-defining bands to emerge from North America, have announced a limited run of shows for 2023 kicking off on June 24th in Tampa at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre with Megadeth, hitting the band’s home turf of NJ at the Prudential Center in Newark on July 8 with fellow New Jersey natives The Gaslight Anthem, followed by a performance at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 15 in Phoenix with AFI. All three dates will also have support from Fear.

The tour will give fans the rare opportunity to see the horror punk pioneers in their fiendish glory, live on stage as well as mark the first time the reunited Original Misfits have visited the states of Florida and Arizona, featuring the classic lineup of original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein.

Get the first ‘stab’ at tickets with the special Misfits Fiends Only Pre-Sale on Wednesday, March 22 at 10 AM, ET thru Thursday, March 23 at 10 PM, ET. Visit the ticket links for each show below and use password FIEND to walk among the very first to score tickets to the latest chapter in the Misfits legacy of brutality.

Dates:

June

24 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tickets)

July

8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Tickets)

15 - Phoeniz, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Tickets)