MISFITS – Earth A.D. Limited Edition Throbblehead Available For Preorder

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Earth A.D., the Misfits Fiend returns to Throbblehead form with this new variant.

The figure, limited to just 2000 hand-numbered units and standing at 7″ tall, depicts the Fiend in a classic pose from Horror Business but painted in an Earth A.D. color scheme.

Hand-painted and exquisitely detailed in solid resin, this vibrant version of the Fiend is the perfect accomplice to the original Throbblehead released in January 2022.

The first 500 pre-orders will receive a FREE Earth A.D. glow-in-the-dark Throbblehead enamel pin, unavailable anywhere else. Preorder at aggronautix.com.