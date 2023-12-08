MISFITS - Limited Edition Earth A.D. Guitar Pedal On Sale Today

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Misfits' Earth A.D. with this special limited edition guitar pedal, crafted to bring you the unforgettable tone of the seminal 1983 Earth A.D. / Wolfs Blood record in one compact package.

- Based on the vintage gear used during the historic recording sessions.

- Each piece is numbered and comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.

- Two editions available: Earth A.D. and Wolfs Blood variant (different design, same ferocious sound)

- Both available on a first come first served basis, Friday, December 8, 2023 A.D.

This is a pre-order and pedals will begin shipping in early 2024. Available only while supplies last. Order at pedal.misfits.com/.