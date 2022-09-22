Mongolian Metallers NINE TREASURES Announce US Headline Tour For November 2022

Few bands can claim to have an identity and sound as remarkable as Nine Treasures. Forming in 2010, one of the original Mongolian folk metal bands have one simple goal: to take Mongolian heavy metal worldwide. Now, the band will hit the US in November for a string of headline shows. The schedule can be viewed below, tickets are available now.

November

6 - The Grey Eagle @ Asheville, NC

7 - Snug Harbor @ Charlotte, NC

8 - The Pour House Music Hall @ Raleigh, NC

9 - The Riffhouse Pub @ Chesapeake, VA

10 - Baltimore Soundstage @ Baltimore, MD

13 - The Brooklyn Monarch @ Brooklyn, NY

16 - Photo City Music Hall @ Rochester, NY

17 - The Saint @ Asbury Park, NJ

Three albums, millions of streams and several European tours and festival shows later (Wacken Open Air, Woodstock Poland), Nine Treasures are well on their way to accomplishing their goal of a Mongolian metal revolution. For vocalist/guitarist and founding member Askhan Avagchuud, it's the way the band harnesses their distinctive take on heavy music that sets them apart. "It's always been about the music with us," he says. "When I started this band, I had no idea how things worked, and I thought it was all about marketing, promotion and fancy videos, but after 10 years of doing this, I've realized that everything revolves around the music itself. That's why our focus is on making our music as great as it can be - we're constantly progressing."

The music Askhan speaks of is a unique combination of old school heavy metal and traditional Mongolian music, which sees Nine Treasures utilize both conventional vocals and Mongolian throat singing. Likewise, guitars, bass and drums collide with traditional string instruments such as the balalaika and the morin khuur, resulting in a sonic kaleidoscope that follows no set template. Unlike much of contemporary rock and metal, there are no rules when it comes to Nine Treasures, and that makes the quality of the band's output all the more impressive.

For a preview of Nine Treasures' stunning live performance, check out their full set from China's TaiHu MIDI Festival below.

Setlist:

"10 Years"

"Arvan Ald Guulin Honshoor"

"Nomin Dalai"

"Fable of Mangas"

"Tes River Hymn"

"Us"

"Wisdom Eyes"

"My Hulunboir"

"Praise for a Fine Horse"

"Three Years Old Warrior"

"Black Heart"

Photo credit: Hatuu