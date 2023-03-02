MONSTROSITY Prepares To Embark Upon 2023 South American Tour

After completing a month-long European tour back in January, the Tampa-based death metal machine known as Monstrosity will head out in mid-March to begin eight shows covering Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The band will perform a special 30 years of Imperial Doom set, along with other career spanning classics. Dates are as follows:

March

24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

25 - Santiago, Chile

26 - Valparaiso, Chile

27 - Puerto Montt, Chile

29 - Lima, Peru

30 - Bogota, Colombia

31 - Cali, Colombia

April

1 - Medellin, Colombia