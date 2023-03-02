MONSTROSITY Prepares To Embark Upon 2023 South American Tour
March 2, 2023, 44 minutes ago
After completing a month-long European tour back in January, the Tampa-based death metal machine known as Monstrosity will head out in mid-March to begin eight shows covering Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The band will perform a special 30 years of Imperial Doom set, along with other career spanning classics. Dates are as follows:
March
24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
25 - Santiago, Chile
26 - Valparaiso, Chile
27 - Puerto Montt, Chile
29 - Lima, Peru
30 - Bogota, Colombia
31 - Cali, Colombia
April
1 - Medellin, Colombia