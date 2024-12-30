Montreal's CHÜZO Release Drum Playthrough Video For "The Brutalator"

Montreal, Canada aggro-metal contingent, Chüzo, is sharing their next drum playthrough in support of their new EP, M.T.M.D (Maximum Threshold, Minimum Decay), unleashed this past October.

The track, "The Brutalator", is about a character who comes to each town or village to reclaim social justice for anyone who has been mistreated by greedy and evil parts of humanity. Watch the playthrough by Chüzo drummer Carlos G. below:

Produced with Kevin Jardine (Slaves On Dope, Uplift Recording Studio), Chüzo 's new EP is a three-track record that marks the next chapter and true representation of what Chüzo's sound is meant to be.

"This new EP was to showcase our new lineup with our newest songs that are truly representative of our musical style, a style that we proudly call ‘Aggro-Metal.’ Very aggressive metal songs that have relatable themes that anyone can listen to and understand. This EP is our audio shotgun blast to the world to pay attention to and to mosh intensively during our live sets," adds guitarist Cristian S.

Chüzo's new lineup features the ensnaring vocals of Taiwanese Brazilian transplant Mischa M joining local first-generation Chilean Canadian and mastermind Cristian S. along with Carlos G from Venezuela and Alex S from Russia who all have found Montreal, Canada to be their home-to-breed their blender of grindcore, Swedish death metal, thrash, and hardcore punk to transform a sub-genre dubbed 'aggro metal'.

The EP's lyrics are driven by self-reflection and daily struggles. The inspiration for writing comes from life experiences and trying to live past them, especially the traumatic ones. Using all bad energy from bad experiences to create something positive for yourself and the world. This EP speaks of vengeance and the bad side of dedicating your life to achieving your desired revenge despite your own life and sanity. Brutal Social Justice.

For fans of Sepultura (Cavalera Bros era 84-96), At The Gates, Napalm Death, Slipknot, and Fuck The Facts, M.T.M.D (Maximum Threshold, Minimum Decay) was released on November 15.

Tracklisting:

"The Brutalator"

"Brand New Cell"

"Bruised And Broken"

"Brand New Cell" video:

(Photo - @stutteringuzii Instagram)