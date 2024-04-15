MOOCH Drops Electrifying Single "Hangtime" With Live Performance Video

Today marks the release of "Hangtime", the latest single from the heavy psychedelic rock trio Mooch, off their upcoming album Visions. Accompanying the launch of this powerful track is a live performance video that captures the raw energy and immense talent of the band.

"Hangtime" is a dynamic exploration of uncertainty and future anxieties, characterized by Mooch’s signature fusion of down-tuned desert rock, '90s grunge, and '70s psychedelia. The song starts with a gritty, compelling riff that evolves into a full-blown auditory experience filled with deep, resonant vocals and the complex interplay of guitar and drums that fans have come to expect from Mooch.

The live performance video, filmed during one of the band’s captivating live sessions, showcases the chemistry and intensity of Mooch’s onstage presence. Recorded under the atmospheric blend of psychedelic lighting and enveloping sound, the video offers a glimpse into what fans can anticipate during the upcoming "Visions Tour 2024."

Mooch describes "Hangtime" as, "a song written about the feeling of being up in the air, uncertain and worried about the direction of the future. However, even coming from a grey, doom-ridden perspective, one has the potential to touchdown and make an impact." This release not only teases the depth and diversity of the forthcoming album Visions but also highlights the band’s growth and continued innovation in their music.

With the release of "Hangtime," Mooch continues to solidify their position in the modern rock scene, promising more immersive experiences with the full release of Visions on May 3, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Hangtime"

"Morning Prayer"

"Intention"

"New Door"

"Together"

"Vision"

"You Wouldn't Know"

"Reflections"

With roots in both Montreal and Yellowknife, Mooch has established themselves as a formidable force in the rock scene, known for their electrifying performances and a unique sound that seamlessly blends the raw edge of rock with captivating melodies and thunderous rhythms.

Don't miss your chance to catch Mooch live in action – a band that continues to redefine the boundaries of rock music with every performance. Canadian tour dates are as follows:

May

10 - Ottawa, ON - Café Dekcuf

11 - Montreal, QC - The Purple Room (Joint album release show with The Hazytones)

17 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

18 - Hamilton, ON - Doors Taco Joint and Metal Bar

19 - Barrie, ON - The Poolhaus

24 - Fredericton, NB - Broken Record Bar & Music Room

25 - Moncton, NB - Xeroz

26 - Sydney, NS - St. Patricks

27 - Halifax, NS - Rad Storm