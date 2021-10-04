MOTANKA Performs "Voroh" At Faine Misto Festival 2021; Pro-Shot Video

Ukrainian Wacken Metal Battle 2018 winners, Motanka, performed at Faine Misto Festival 2021, held in their home country from July 28 - August 1. Watch the band perform "Voroh", from their self-titled debut album, below:

Motanka's self-titled debut album (Napalm Records) can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Alatyr"
"Fire Burns”
“Air”
“Des’ U Horakh”
“Oy Ty Moya Zemle”
“Bosymy Nizhkamy”
“Voroh”
“Berehynya"
"Horizon”
“Pace Of The Space”
“Khreshchennya”
“What Are You Living For?”
“Verba”
“Kroda”

"Horizon” live video:

"Fire Burns” live video:

"Oy ty moya Zemle" lyric video:

Motanka are:

Viktor Zhalnin - vocals, keyboard, dulcimer
Anatolii Zhalnin - guitar
Sergii Khodorchuk - bass-guitar, ocarinas
Dmytro Diachenko – drums, throat singing



