MOTANKA Performs "Voroh" At Faine Misto Festival 2021; Pro-Shot Video

Ukrainian Wacken Metal Battle 2018 winners, Motanka, performed at Faine Misto Festival 2021, held in their home country from July 28 - August 1. Watch the band perform "Voroh", from their self-titled debut album, below:

Motanka's self-titled debut album (Napalm Records) can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Alatyr"

"Fire Burns”

“Air”

“Des’ U Horakh”

“Oy Ty Moya Zemle”

“Bosymy Nizhkamy”

“Voroh”

“Berehynya"

"Horizon”

“Pace Of The Space”

“Khreshchennya”

“What Are You Living For?”

“Verba”

“Kroda”

"Horizon” live video:

"Fire Burns” live video:

"Oy ty moya Zemle" lyric video:

Motanka are:

Viktor Zhalnin - vocals, keyboard, dulcimer

Anatolii Zhalnin - guitar

Sergii Khodorchuk - bass-guitar, ocarinas

Dmytro Diachenko – drums, throat singing