MOTANKA Performs "Voroh" At Faine Misto Festival 2021; Pro-Shot Video
October 4, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Ukrainian Wacken Metal Battle 2018 winners, Motanka, performed at Faine Misto Festival 2021, held in their home country from July 28 - August 1. Watch the band perform "Voroh", from their self-titled debut album, below:
Motanka's self-titled debut album (Napalm Records) can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
“Alatyr"
"Fire Burns”
“Air”
“Des’ U Horakh”
“Oy Ty Moya Zemle”
“Bosymy Nizhkamy”
“Voroh”
“Berehynya"
"Horizon”
“Pace Of The Space”
“Khreshchennya”
“What Are You Living For?”
“Verba”
“Kroda”
"Horizon” live video:
"Fire Burns” live video:
"Oy ty moya Zemle" lyric video:
Motanka are:
Viktor Zhalnin - vocals, keyboard, dulcimer
Anatolii Zhalnin - guitar
Sergii Khodorchuk - bass-guitar, ocarinas
Dmytro Diachenko – drums, throat singing