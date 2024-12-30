MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX - "I’ve Been Doing EMDR Therapy"

In a new social media post, Mötley Crüe bassist, Nikki Sixx, has revealed that he's been undergoing EMDR therapy. According to American Psychological Association (APA), EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy is a structured therapy that encourages the patient to briefly focus on the trauma memory while simultaneously experiencing bilateral stimulation (typically eye movements), which is associated with a reduction in the vividness and emotion associated with the trauma memories.

Sixx shared via Facebook: "A lot of us talk about New Year’s resolutions. I like the idea of resetting myself a few times a year. I spend alot of time up in the National Park in Wyoming. That’s a solid restart for me. Another around my birthday and then Dec 31-Jan 6th. I am personally on a deep reflective journey right now and as usual it will turn into something. A lyric, a book, a song. Also I’ve been doing EMDR therapy. That’s a golden ticket if you’re up for change. I live for change. At least evolution. Do you have any new goals or resolutions you wanna share with the rest the class? 🤣 By the way Happy New Year."