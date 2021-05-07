MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Nearing Completion Of New Book - "I've Learned A Lot About Myself During This Process"

In September 2020, Mötley Crüe / Sixx: A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx revealed via social media that he was gearing up for "the hard work of a new book." He has checked in with the following update:

"Outdoor office weather for sure today in Jackson. Third time reading through the new book. This ain’t a bad place to do it. I’d say 60 pages to go? Then starts the editing (Open Heart Surgery With A Chainsaw). Book cover is done. Soon starts the design element of the book. Got a lot of photos to go through. I love this process.

The question I always ask people who tell me they wanna write a book is 'Why?' Is it a vanity project or do you really have something you need to say? I take that to heart before I start a new book. I’ve learned a lot about myself during this book process, like my others, but what I really hope is you learn and remember somethings about yourself."

Saturday, April 24th marked 40 years to the day that Mötley Crüe played their first show ever. Sixx celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post featuring the flyer for the show. It can be viewed below.

Sixx: "On this day 1981 we played our first show as Mötley Crüe at The Starwood West Hollywood California. In classic Crüe form we hadn’t completed one rehearsal all the way through and didn’t decide on the setlist until right before the show."

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Stick To Your Guns"

"Nobody Knows What It's Like To Be Lonely"

"Public Enemy #1"

"Toast of the Town"

"Too Fast for Love"

"Paperback Writer" (The Beatles cover)

"Why You're Killing Yourself?"

"Tonight" (Raspberries cover)

"Public Enemy #1"

Sixx recently commented on the band's 40th Anniversary:

"In 'Kickstart My Heart' the lyrics say, 'When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass.' It's always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don't know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What I can't forget are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as Crüeheads from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Happy 40th birthday to us all."



