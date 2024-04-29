MÖTLEY CRÜE Debut Official Lyric Video For New Single "Dogs Of War"

Mötley Crüe have dropped the official lyric video for their new single, "Dogs Of War". Stream/download the single here, and watch the clip below.

Singer Vince Neil told Billboard that “Dogs Of War” has “that old school vibe about it.”

“We want to keep putting out new music, too, so we don’t get stagnant. We recorded ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)’ by the Beastie Boys and we recorded this song, too, and I thought it turned out pretty good.”

Neil describes the fiery-tempoed “Dogs Of War” as “like old school meets new school. It’s got that old school vibe about it, but it’s new music. Nikki came up with it and he sent me the music and I thought it was really cool. So I started singing it and we got in the studio and it turned into the song I think the fans are really gonna like it.”

Watch the "Dogs Of War" music video:

Big Machine Records recently announced the signing of Mötley Crüe:

“Mötley Crüe on Big Machine! Growing up in Southern California, I was in Hollywood when these new sheriffs showed up and took over the city. It was loud. It was powerful. It was game changing,” says Big Machine Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “Vince, Nikki, and Tommy, along with new guitarist John 5, have reignited the flame with ferocious new Crüe music. Fans will unite… SHOUT!”

"We are thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of our new music through Big Machine Records,” shared Mötley Crüe. “Scott's been a friend and supporter of the band for a long time, and we loved collaborating on the Nashville Outlaws album in 2014. We're very happy to know our new music will be in the best of hands with Scott and his exceptional team at Big Machine.”

For more information, tour dates, access to the S.I.N. Fan Club, and to purchase items from the band’s private collection inside their Crüeseum shop, visit motley.com.

Watch the video, titled The Search For Mötley Crüe..., below: