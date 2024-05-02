MÖTLEY CRÜE - "Dogs Of War" Video Surpasses One Million Views On YouTube; Behind The Scenes Clip Posted

It only took six days for the official music video for "Dogs Of War" by Mötley Crüe to cruise past one million views on YouTube.

The video was created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, and was released on April 26th. To celebrate this milestone, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, and John 5 have issued a behind the scenes look at the making of "Dogs Of War."

Stream/download "Dogs Of War" here.

 



