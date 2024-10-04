MÖTLEY CRÜE Release Cancelled EP; Title Track Streaming

Mötley Crüe returns with Cancelled, the brand new EP featuring the Top 5 radio hit, "Dogs Of War" and new single, a cover of the Beastie Boys classic, "Fight For Your Right", as well as the title track, now available for streaming below.

For their first release with Big Machine Label Group, the Crüe are back to remind fans why they remain “The World's Most Notorious Rock Band," 40+ years into their career.

Available today, you can psave/order the Cancelled EP here.

Cancelled EP tracklisting:

"Cancelled"

"Dogs Of War"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Cancelled":

"Fight For Your Right":

"Dogs Of War" video:

For details on Mötley Crüe's upcoming Höllywood Takeöver shows, and their new Las Vegas residency, head here.