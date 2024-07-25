MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX – “I Don’t Have A Lot Of Respect For The Way Media Handles Themselves In General”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has taken issue with how the media has misconstrued his words regarding the band going back into the studio to record new songs and says he does not like that media “don’t do their research” in an interview with Razor from Tucson’s Rock 102.1 KFMA.

"I don't have a lot of respect for the way media handles themselves in general, whether it's political or rock media or whatever it might be,” says Sixx. "When somebody takes a conversation of mine and they say, 'Hey, are you planning on going in the studio?' And I say, 'We don't see a reason to go in the studio right now.' 'Cause we just recorded three songs [in April 2023]. We were just in the recording studio. We have a second single coming. We have a third single coming. So we're not in a rush to… Vince [Neil, singer] lives in Tennessee. I live in Wyoming. We're on tour. So what I said was, like, well, first of all, we're always creating, always creating. And I was working on something this morning. I was just playing bass. My daughter was getting ready for school and I'm, like, 'Whoa, what's that?' And I put it on my little voice messages and I will eventually show it to the band orBob [Rock] or whatever.

"But that's what I don't like about media is they don't do their research," Sixx continued. "And then people are going, 'Oh, Mötley Crüe is not going in the studio.' We didn't say that. We said we just got out of the studio. So if Led Zeppelin just got out of the studio and you ask Jimmy Page, 'Hey, when are you going back to the studio?' and he goes, 'Well, I don't really see the need to. I just recorded an album.' And they're, like, 'Jimmy Page says Led Zeppelin's never gonna make music again.' It's really messed up. But I hate that for the fans."

Mötley Crüe performed at Ottawa Bluesfest 2024 earlier in July, at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, ON (Canada). The band have shared the short recap video below:

