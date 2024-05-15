MÖTLEY CRÜE Take Part In Revealing "Band Group Therapy" Session On The Allison Hagendorf Show; Video

In an episode set to redefine rock n' roll interviews, The Allison Hagendorf Show welcomes the infamous Mötley Crüe for what can only be described as the closest thing to a group therapy session the band has ever experienced. Out today, the episode features the band members in an unprecedented display of emotional openness and mutual admiration, marking a first in the band’s storied history.

During this landmark interview, each member of Mötley Crüe delves deep into their feelings, revealing what they cherish most about their bandmates. “It’s the first time they’ve ever expressed these thoughts and sentiments out loud - not just to the world, but to each other,” shares Hagendorf, highlighting the unique and vulnerable nature of the episode.

Hagendorf skillfully navigates this rare glimpse into the personal dynamics of one of rock’s most notorious bands, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike. The episode promises not only to entertain but also to shed light on the complex relationships that have propelled Mötley Crüe through decades of success.

Hosted by renowned music journalist and media personality Allison Hagendorf, The Allison Hagendorf Show is your all-access backstage pass to the most intimate and electrifying sit-downs with the titans of the entertainment and music industry. This episode with Mötley Crüe follows a series of captivating interviews, including the recent headline-making sit-down with Richie Sambora.

The Allison Hagendorf Show is produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents and sponsored by functional sparkling beverage company, Cloud Water.

Mötley Crüe's "Dogs Of War" is out now. The official video for the song, created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, can be viewed below. Also available is behind the scenes footage and an official lyric video.