MÖTLEY CRÜE - The Dirt Movie Soundtrack Limited Collector's Edition Double Cassette Available For Pre-Order

In celebration of five years of Mötley Crüe's The Dirt movie, which was released in March 2019, the soundtrack is available on cassette for the first time ever, and only for a limited time!

Priced at $56, a two cassette limited collector's edition Crüeseum exclusive in cardboard maltese cross eco-packaging can be pre-ordered now at this location. Don't hesitate as pre-ordering closes Friday, March 29th at 6pm ET.

Cassettes will be ready to ship in approximately 12 weeks – exact shipping date to be communicated to all buyers.

Cassette 1 tracklist:

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

"Red Hot"

"On With The Show"

"Live Wire"

"Merry-Go-Round"

"Take Me To The Top"

"Piece Of Your Action"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Too Young To Fall In Love"

Cassette 2 tracklist:

"Home Sweet Home"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Ride With The Devil"

"Crash And Burn"

"Like A Virgin"

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly):

"Shout At The Devil":

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)":

"Like A Virgin":