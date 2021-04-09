MOTÖRHEAD Release “Rock It” Single / Video From Louder Than Noise... Live In Berlin

Motörhead and Germany… it was always a love affair.

Strap in and enjoy a super-slice of what Motörhead’s forthcoming Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin will be offering, with the single and video for “Rock It” which will smash its way through your ears and eyes. Hailing from the band’s sixth studio album (1983’s Another Perfect Day), “Rock It” combines the drive, balls, roar, groove and bluesy swagger which underscores the core Motörsound, and combined with the accompanying visceral live footage, courtesy of filmmaker Herwig Meyszner, fans will enjoy a robust re-blast of the live Motörhead experience.

Featuring Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and recorded on December 5th, 2012, at the Berlin Velodrom, Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin is a crowning, definitive statement as to the power the trio had long held, with longtime producer Cameron Webb bringing his mixing skills to the party as well as doing a 5.1 mix of the DVD.

Throughout Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin the band’s powerful synergy boots its way through the speakers with the boisterous charm and dirty, dangerous, sweaty gusto that was the Kilmister/Campbell/Dee trademark. Highlights include the unapologetically furious “I Know How To Die”, a deliciously raucous “Going To Brazil”, a rudely raunchy “You Better Run” and a classic one-two haymaker of “Ace Of Spades” and “Overkill”. Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin is all about the thick, raw and liberating power of Motörhead live!

In so many ways, Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin is a joyous celebration of Lemmy, Phil, Mikkey and this special night in Germany, and whether a collector completist or newbie to Motörhead’s music, Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin is a welcome reminder of what real rock ‘n’ roll is truly about. Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin will be available on CD with bonus DVD, double vinyl and via your favoured streaming platforms on April 23rd.

Formats:

* CD Album with Bonus DVD in Digipak [Worldwide]

* Double Black Vinyl Album, 180 gm, in Gatefold [Available at Retail World Ex. US & CA and Worldwide via D2C]

* Boxset [GSA Retail Exclusive and via D2C Worldwide Ex GSA], containing:

- CD Album with Bonus DVD in Digipak

- Double Black Vinyl Album, 180 gm, in Gatefold

- Motörhead Branded Passport Cover

* Digital Album & Streaming [Worldwide]

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"I Know How To Die"

"Damage Case"

"Stay Clean"

"Metropolis"

"Over The Top"

"Doctor Rock"

"String Theory"

"The Chase Is Better Than The Catch"

"Rock It"

"You Better Run"

"The One To Sing The Blues"

"Going To Brazil"

"Killed By Death"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Overkill"

"Over The Top" video: