Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister Had an Undeniable Passion for Gambling

Real rock n rollers know how to live life on the edge. To most of them, living is not living if life isn't wild and crazy both on and off stage. That perfectly summarizes the life and times of Lemmy Kilmister.

Mr. Kilmister got his foot in the door of heavy metal rock when he took on the role of roadie for major acts in the 1960s. That included a stint with the rock legend Jimi Hendrix. Through his connections on the road, he set sail towards his real dream of being the leadman of his own rock band.

After chance meetings with Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor and “Fast” Eddie Clarke, Kilminski had the makings of what would become Motörhead. Though Kilmister wrote a lot of the band's songs, together, the band would find its own sound built on a fusion of punk and heavy metal music.

The band survived through the 1970s only to dissolve in the 1980s. Not to be deterred, Kilmister would continue rocking until his death in 2015.

The Rocking Gambler

It would be a gross understatement to say that Kilmister lived life to the fullest. He put his metaphoric car in the fast lane, hit the gas, and didn't let up until his car was finally running on empty.

Since man does not live on music alone, Lemmy had another love in his, that being his love of gambling. It was not uncommon to find him in a card room or retail casino when he wasn't playing music for his beloved fans.

It was clear that Kilmister lived on the edge with his music. Everything he wrote seemed to focus on living hard and fast with no regrets about dying young in the process. It's ironic that he lived to the ripe old age of 70, only falling to the grips of cancer.

Kilmister's Ode to Gambling

Throughout the history of music, there have been numerous hits about gambling. In most cases, the gambling lyrics would serve as a metaphor for something else in life. Great examples of this can be found in Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" and Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler." Also, who could ever forget the haunting vibe of "House of the Rising Sun" (1964) by the Animals?

No one should be surprised that Lemmy wrote his own ode to the world of gambling with his spirited album and the song "Ace of Spades", which was released in 1980. There is no other song in music history that has ever been able to encapsulate the spirit of a true gambling enthusiast better than "Ace of Spades." Obviously, he was preaching to the gambling choir with the following lyrics: “You win some, lose some, all the same to me / the pleasure is to play”.

The song was a hit of sorts. It spent a total of 13 weeks on the UK Billboard Singles Charts and has managed to sell over 200,000 copies (as of 2016) in the digital age.

Passion is passion, and Lemmy loved music and his time as a recreational gambler.

Video Slots That Have Paid Homage to the Music Industry

UK online casino players get the great privilege of having access to many online video slots from dozens of the world's top software developers. Yes, every possible game theme is covered in this massive collection of games. That includes a number of popular slots that use the music industry as their base theme.

It's noteworthy that our man Lemmy actually traveled with his own early-model slot machine in tow. It was quite common for him to give the reels a spin before heading out on stage. It's not clear if he played online casino games, but his band's influence on the industry can certainly be felt.

It was in 2016 that Netent released its Motorhead video slot. Clearly, it was released as a tribute to the band and for the benefit of diehard fans who like Lemmy, enjoy recreational gambling. The unique game matrix features 5 reels, 3-5 rows, and 76 ways to win. It's noteworthy that each of the band members is included as one of the game's featured symbols. Lemmy never saw the game in release but surely would have been proud.

Motorhead is not alone as a music-themed online video slot. There a quite a few other slots that get a lot of play, including

● Ozzy Osbourne - 2019 from Netent

● Guns N Roses - 2016 from Netent

● Jimi Hendrix - 2016 from Netent

● KISS - from Williams Interactive (WMS)

● Rock ‘N’ Roller - from Playtech (celebrates 50s rock music)

As sure as the day is 24 hours long, there are sure to be new additions to this list in the years to come.