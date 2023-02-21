Musicians Wanted For WARRANT / JANI LANE Tribute Album

FnA Records has sent out a call to musicians who would like to contribute to a Warrant/Jani Lane tribute album.

Says FnA Records: "Would you like to be part of a Warrant / Jani Lane tribute album!?! All styles of music welcome.

"Whether you are a band or a solo artist, we encourage you to submit a track in your style of music. You can pick tracks from any album in the period of D.R.F.S.R. to Dog Eat Dog.

"Please contact us with a song that you would like to submit to FnA Records (www.fnarecords.net) and we will get back with you as to let you know if the song has been chosen.

"Deadline: March 15th We will choose the best 12-15 songs to be on a professional album with great talent. To see who we are, you can find us at fnarecords.net.