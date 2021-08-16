MYLES KENNEDY Announces Full Band UK Tour For December 2021

Myles Kennedy has announced his return to the UK, with an eight date, full band, headline tour planned for December 2021.

Myles comments, “I’ve spent the last year dreaming of the day I would have the opportunity to return to the UK. That dream is soon to be a reality. I hope you can join the band and I as we return this December to play songs from 'The Ides Of March' and more. We’ll be making up for lost time by making this tour a very special one. Hope to see you there!"

The tour kicks off in Bristol on December 3, concluding in Bournemouth on December 14. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 20t at 10 AM here, with pre-sales via O2 from Wednesday, August 18 at 10 AM and Live Nation from Thursday, August 19 at 10 AM.

Dates:

December

3 - Bristol, UK O2 Academy

4 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

6 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

8 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy

11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

13 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

14 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

Kennedy's second solo album, The Ides Of March, was released in May via Napalm Records.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

"Get Along" video:

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video:

"Love Rain Down" lyric visualizer





(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)