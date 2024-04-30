MYLES KENNEDY Announces "Return To The Kingdom Tour" With DEVIN TOWNSEND; Video

Fresh off a very successful tour with guitar icon Slash and The Conspirators, with the rest of 2024 stretching before him, what is the acclaimed singer, song-writer, and guitarist Myles Kennedy to do next? Watch his soul-searching video below and find out.

The natural conclusion reached, the inimitable voice of Myles Kennedy will soon grace British fans again. The easy-going Anglophile jets back in this November for a series of headline dates with his self-titled project, rounded out by drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier.

Having been hard at work on his as-yet-untitled, third solo effort, perhaps fans will even be treated to a new song or two. Dates for the Return To The Kingdom Tour are listed below.

Joining him for all dates on the winter spree, will be the highly respected Devin Townsend, performing a rare acoustic set, sure to be an unmissable experience for fans.

The Manchester show on November 27 is guaranteed to be an especially celebratory affair for it also marks Myles' birthday!

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, May 3, at 10 AM, BST, with pre-sales starting from tomorrow. Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.

Dates:

November

25 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

27 - Manchester, England - Academy

29 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

30 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy

December

2 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall

3 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town