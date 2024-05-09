MYON To Release Terra Nova Album This Friday

Finland's Myon will release their new album, Terra Nova, on Friday (May 10) via BrandLoud Entertainment.

Myon is a band that has been releasing popular progressive pop/rock for a quarter of a century. The band has previously released successful singles from the upcoming album, and now is the time to release the full Terra Nova album, which includes the new masterpiece “Karma Corrupted”.

The Terra Nova album is a package of melodies, clever and dramatic lyrics, energetic rock and power pop, and breathtaking ballads. The album includes ten highly catchy choruses, professionally packaged with high production values. The band's strategy is simple: the album should resonate with everyone. Anyone who enjoys music should find something to connect with in Terra Nova.

"Terra Nova didn't come out fast or under pressure. After the previous Vitalworks album, I felt that we as a band were quite burnt out and exhausted from the direction we were heading. Personally, I focused on my studio work and producing other artists' music for several years. It brought refreshing and relatively stress-free change until early 2021, when we felt the time was right to return to the Myon band. From the first note, we knew everything had to change. We completely updated the band's sound," says Mika Pohjola, the band's keyboardist, producer, and songwriter.

Terra Nova tracklisting:

"Height Of Decadence"

"Terra Nova"

"Temptation Calling"

"Halloween In Hollowood"

"Neon At Nine"

"Karma Corrupted"

"Ballad #9"

"Journeyman"

"Perjurer"

"One Last Time"

"Height Of Decadence" video:

"Temptation Calling" video:

"Neon At Nine" video:

- Recorded/Mixed At Soundmix Recording Studio By Mika Pohjola

- Mastered By Henkka Niemistö

- Produced By Mika Pohjola

Myon is:

Marco Mannermaa (Vocals)

Mika Pohjola (Keyboards)

Jyrki Laiho (Guitar)

Keijo Koivikko (Bass)

Matti Torro (Drums)

(Photo - Minna Asp)