MYSTIC PROPHECY - Never Ending Album From 2004 Available On Limited Edition Vinyl For The First Time

After almost 20 years since its original release, Never Ending, the mighty third album from German heavy metal institution Mystic Prophecy is finally available on limited edition vinyl. The album was originally released on October 25, 2004 via Nuclear Blast, and it was the third and ultimately the last album to feature future Ozzy Osbourne guitar hero, Gus G. On March 24, metal fans around the world can finally get their hands on this masterpiece in two different vinyl versions: 300 copies on Gold vinyl and 300 copies on Transparent Orange vinyl.

Pre-order and secure your copy here.

Tracklist

Side A:

"Burning Bridges"

"Time Will Tell"

"Under A Darkened Sun"

"Dust Of Evil"

"In Hell"

"Never Surrender"



Side B:

"Wings Of Eternity"

"When I'm Falling"

"Warriors Of Lies"

"Dead Moon Rising"

"Never Ending"

Mystic Prophecy will release their 12th studio album, Hellriot, on May 19 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

At least with their celebrated last masterpiece Metal Division and chart successes in several countries (including #20 in the official Top 100 German album charts), Mystic Prophecy belong to the spearhead of international heavy metal. They are one of the most successful acts of the genre on digital platforms and with several hundred thousand followers on Spotify. At their live shows they prove again and again that they understand heavy metal as a passionate ultimate fight. And with their new album, Hellriot, they pick up where they left off with Metal Divison: Powerful concise hooks with shout-along factor, hard-hitting and monstrous sound paired with technically brilliant riffs, all refined by a powerful modern production that is second to none and makes the band so popular and unique. In short: With Hellriot, Mystic Prophecy deliver brilliantly and make every heavy metal heart beating mercilessly faster.

Hellriot will be released on May 19 as jewel case CD, limited mediabook CD, various vinyl colors and picture discs and digital streaming / download format. Also released as a limited to 666 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited mediabook CD, velvet bag, all in one flatware/multitool, raincoat, and signed autograph.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Hellriot"

"Unholy Hell"

"Demons Of The Night"

"Metal Attack"

"Paranoia"

"Revenge And Fire"

"Rising With The Storm"

"Road To Babylon"

"Azrael"

"Cross The Line"

"World On Fire"

- Produced by by R.D. Liapakis

- Mixed & Mastered by Henrik Udd

- Cover Artwork & Layout by Dusan Markovic

- Additional layout by Michael Gladigau

Mystic Prophecy lineup:

R.D. Liapakis - Vocals

Markus Pohl - Guitar

Evan K - Guitar

Joey Roxx - Bass

Hanno Kerstan – Drums

(Photo - Frank Kollbi)