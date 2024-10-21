NAGLFAR Replaces THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER On Bill For Inferno Festival Norway 2025; Final Lineup + Daily Set Times Revealed

Sweden’s black metal nihilists, Naglfar, have joined the bill for Inferno Festival Norway 2025, taking place in Oslo, Norway from April 17-20.

A message states: "Unfortunately, The Black Dahlia Murder has cancelled their appearance at next year’s Inferno Metal Festival. We apologize to everyone who was looking forward to seeing The Black Dahlia Murder, but let’s hope they return to Norway at a later time. On the positive side, Swedish black metal band Naglfar has agreed to take their place."

Inferno Festival Norway is pleased to now reveal the full lineup and daily set times for next year's edition. The festival will once again take place across several venues in Oslo from April 17-20.

Tickets and passes can be found here.

The full lineup and daily set times are as follows:

Thursday, April 17:

Rockefeller

16:15 Dødheimsgard

18:00 Necrophobic

19:30 Tiamat

21:15 Batushka

23:30 Abbath

John Dee

17:15 Syn

18:45 Udåd

20:30 Spectral Wound

22:30 In The Woods?

Vaterland

14:00 YR

15:00 Malum

Goldie

14:30 Attan

22:00 Violent Magic Orchestra

Brewgata

15:00 UMA

Friday, April 18:

Rockefeller

16:30 Gaerea

18:00 Blood Incantation

19:30 Kylesa

21:15 Septicflesh

23:30 1349

John Dee

17:15 Rosa Faenskap

18:45 Ponte Del Diavolo

20:30 Non Est Deus

22:30 Aeternus

Rock In

14:00 Svart Lotus

Vaterland

14:00 Feral Nature

15:00 Kirkebrann

Goldie

22:00 John Cxnnor

Brewgata

15:00 Nel Buio

Saturday, April 19

Rockefeller

16:30 Coven

18:00 Cadaver

19:30 Aura Noir

21:15 Rotting Christ

23:30 Satyricon

John Dee

17:15 Schwein

18:45 Angist

20:30 Abyssic

22:30 Seth

Rock In

14:00 :BOLVERK:

Vaterland

14:00 Vorbid

15:00 Arv

Goldie

22:00 Negative Plane

Kniven

14:00 Crest of Darkness

15:15 IHXHI

Brewgata

15:00 Aasar

Sunday, April 20

Rockefeller

16:30 Lamentari

18:00 Schammasch

19:30 Naglfar

21:15 Tsjuder

23:30 Behemoth

John Dee

17:15 Thus

18:45 Nattverd

20:30 Bythos

22:30 Celeste

Rock In

14:00 Magister Templi

Vaterland

14:00 Vingulmork

15:00 Messier 16

Kniven

14:00 Hate Angel

15:15 Dizmal

Brewgata

15:00 Bismarck

The Black Metal Bus sightseeing with Anders Odden is back!

Join us on a tour of some of the places that marked the beginning of the legend of Norwegian black metal. Guide: Anders Odden (Cadaver, Celtic Frost, Order). The myths about the early history of Norwegian black metal are many. Countless documentaries, films, and books have tried to find answers to what happened in Norway in the early ‘90s. Being able to visit the places where these events took place, with someone who was there, makes it a personal journey.

Through his record store, Helvete, and his band, Mayhem, Øystein Aarseth, aka Euronymous, became a key figure in the scene. He both inspired and promoted all the early bands in the Norwegian metal scene, such as Emperor, Darkthrone, Immortal, Burzum, and others. He was later killed by Varg Vikernes, aka Greven, the notorious leader of Burzum, in his apartment on August 10, 1993, after a year of turmoil in the growing underground scene in Oslo and Bergen.

This date marked the end of an era. The small scene, which had been unknown to the public until then, became infamous in the tabloid media and made headlines far beyond Norway.

Anders Odden formed his first black metal band, Slaught, in 1986 after attending a Mayhem rehearsal at the age of 14. He was one of the pioneers of the underground scene, which involved tape trading, organizing concerts, and creating his own form of extreme metal.

He formed Cadaver in 1988 and released the first Norwegian death metal album on Earache Records in 1990. Cadaver played concerts with Darkthrone, Mayhem, Old Funeral, and many other bands that would later become important in the early Norwegian black metal scene. This excursion will feature exclusive anecdotes and personal memories of the early days of the community from someone who experienced it firsthand.

Black Metal Bus Sightseeing - A Field Trip Through Norwegian Black Metal

11:30 - Meet up with ticket in the lobby, The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel

12:00 - Departure from The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel

12:30 - Langhus Station

13:15 - Ski Cemetery

13:45 - NOSEBLEEDS RECORDS, aka “HELVETE” (1991-1993)

15:00 - Holmenkollen Chapel

16:00 - Return to The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel