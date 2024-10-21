NAGLFAR Replaces THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER On Bill For Inferno Festival Norway 2025; Final Lineup + Daily Set Times Revealed
October 21, 2024, an hour ago
Sweden’s black metal nihilists, Naglfar, have joined the bill for Inferno Festival Norway 2025, taking place in Oslo, Norway from April 17-20.
A message states: "Unfortunately, The Black Dahlia Murder has cancelled their appearance at next year’s Inferno Metal Festival. We apologize to everyone who was looking forward to seeing The Black Dahlia Murder, but let’s hope they return to Norway at a later time. On the positive side, Swedish black metal band Naglfar has agreed to take their place."
Inferno Festival Norway is pleased to now reveal the full lineup and daily set times for next year's edition. The festival will once again take place across several venues in Oslo from April 17-20.
Tickets and passes can be found here.
The full lineup and daily set times are as follows:
Thursday, April 17:
Rockefeller
16:15 Dødheimsgard
18:00 Necrophobic
19:30 Tiamat
21:15 Batushka
23:30 Abbath
John Dee
17:15 Syn
18:45 Udåd
20:30 Spectral Wound
22:30 In The Woods?
Vaterland
14:00 YR
15:00 Malum
Goldie
14:30 Attan
22:00 Violent Magic Orchestra
Brewgata
15:00 UMA
Friday, April 18:
Rockefeller
16:30 Gaerea
18:00 Blood Incantation
19:30 Kylesa
21:15 Septicflesh
23:30 1349
John Dee
17:15 Rosa Faenskap
18:45 Ponte Del Diavolo
20:30 Non Est Deus
22:30 Aeternus
Rock In
14:00 Svart Lotus
Vaterland
14:00 Feral Nature
15:00 Kirkebrann
Goldie
22:00 John Cxnnor
Brewgata
15:00 Nel Buio
Saturday, April 19
Rockefeller
16:30 Coven
18:00 Cadaver
19:30 Aura Noir
21:15 Rotting Christ
23:30 Satyricon
John Dee
17:15 Schwein
18:45 Angist
20:30 Abyssic
22:30 Seth
Rock In
14:00 :BOLVERK:
Vaterland
14:00 Vorbid
15:00 Arv
Goldie
22:00 Negative Plane
Kniven
14:00 Crest of Darkness
15:15 IHXHI
Brewgata
15:00 Aasar
Sunday, April 20
Rockefeller
16:30 Lamentari
18:00 Schammasch
19:30 Naglfar
21:15 Tsjuder
23:30 Behemoth
John Dee
17:15 Thus
18:45 Nattverd
20:30 Bythos
22:30 Celeste
Rock In
14:00 Magister Templi
Vaterland
14:00 Vingulmork
15:00 Messier 16
Kniven
14:00 Hate Angel
15:15 Dizmal
Brewgata
15:00 Bismarck
The Black Metal Bus sightseeing with Anders Odden is back!
Join us on a tour of some of the places that marked the beginning of the legend of Norwegian black metal. Guide: Anders Odden (Cadaver, Celtic Frost, Order). The myths about the early history of Norwegian black metal are many. Countless documentaries, films, and books have tried to find answers to what happened in Norway in the early ‘90s. Being able to visit the places where these events took place, with someone who was there, makes it a personal journey.
Through his record store, Helvete, and his band, Mayhem, Øystein Aarseth, aka Euronymous, became a key figure in the scene. He both inspired and promoted all the early bands in the Norwegian metal scene, such as Emperor, Darkthrone, Immortal, Burzum, and others. He was later killed by Varg Vikernes, aka Greven, the notorious leader of Burzum, in his apartment on August 10, 1993, after a year of turmoil in the growing underground scene in Oslo and Bergen.
This date marked the end of an era. The small scene, which had been unknown to the public until then, became infamous in the tabloid media and made headlines far beyond Norway.
Anders Odden formed his first black metal band, Slaught, in 1986 after attending a Mayhem rehearsal at the age of 14. He was one of the pioneers of the underground scene, which involved tape trading, organizing concerts, and creating his own form of extreme metal.
He formed Cadaver in 1988 and released the first Norwegian death metal album on Earache Records in 1990. Cadaver played concerts with Darkthrone, Mayhem, Old Funeral, and many other bands that would later become important in the early Norwegian black metal scene. This excursion will feature exclusive anecdotes and personal memories of the early days of the community from someone who experienced it firsthand.
Black Metal Bus Sightseeing - A Field Trip Through Norwegian Black Metal
11:30 - Meet up with ticket in the lobby, The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel
12:00 - Departure from The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel
12:30 - Langhus Station
13:15 - Ski Cemetery
13:45 - NOSEBLEEDS RECORDS, aka “HELVETE” (1991-1993)
15:00 - Holmenkollen Chapel
16:00 - Return to The Hub, Inferno Festival Hotel