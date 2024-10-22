NANOWAR OF STEEL Releases “The Power Of Imodium” Official Music Video

Italy’s parody metal icons Nanowar Of Steel recently announced the release of their live album, XX Years of Steel, out December 6, 2024 via Napalm Records! Recorded during their sold-out performance at Alcatraz in Milan in October 2023, which drew 3,000 fans, this landmark live album celebrates two decades of fusing humor with metal.

In addition to powerful live renditions of 28 original tracks, the album includes a bonus CD with nine tracks, featuring two brand-new studio songs “Stormwarrior Of The Storm” and “HelloWorld.java” that showcase Nanowar Of Steel’s unique evolution and style.

XX Years Of Steel is now available for pre-order, and the new single “The Power Of Imodium” can be heard on all streaming platforms. Nanowar Of Steel once again prove their typical humour by describing an extremely unpleasant toilet visit - perfectly accompanied by the screaming guitars and sing-along factor.

Nanowar Of Steel on the new single “The Power Of Imodium“:

"In times of need, when our digestion fails and we cannot hold our inner self anymore, ‘The Power Of Imodium’ is the only power that can save us. This video shows the first (and so far last) time this song has been played live, in all its mightiness, with the angelic voices of the Flowing Chords choir. Watch it and you will understand how ‘The Power Of Imodium’ will finally lock the gate!"

With millions of cross-platform streams and views on their hilariously entertaining music videos, Nanowar Of Steel have captivated audiences worldwide with their multilingual talent, distinctive blend of humor and cultural insight. XX Years Of Steel kicks off with a tongue-in-cheek Italian introduction that humorously reinterprets the Book of Genesis, setting the stage for a night full of metal mayhem and laughter. Fans can expect live renditions of the band’s most iconic tracks, such as “Norwegian Reggaeton”, which sees Charly Glamour (Gigatron) adding his explosive energy to the reggaeton-infused metal anthem. The crowd’s electric enthusiasm reaches its peak during “Valhalleluja”, where Odin himself (Thomas Winkler of Angus McSix) leads the charge, and during “Uranus” with fans’ chants echoing through the venue.

Adding to the excitement, XX Years Of Steel introduces two brand-new tracks, including “Stormwarrior Of The Storm” and the innovative “HelloWorld.java”, inspired by the history of coding - offering a playful yet complex narrative that showcases the band’s versatility. The new offering also blends special cover versions such as popular German party hit “Das Rote Pferd”, the hilarious Iron Maiden parody “Afraid to Shoot into the Eyes of a Stranger in a Strange Land” and the sudatory “Armpits Of Immortals”, enhanced from the likes of Ross The Boss (Manowar).

Nanowar Of Steel on their new album: "XX Years Of Steel is our first triple CD release, and we are moderately proud of that. This live album was recorded for our 20 years anniversary show at the Alcatraz in Milan last year, in a sold out show with more than 3200 participants. We could have released it as a double album only, but then we thought we could make more money by simply adding a CD with lower-quality songs and cheap covers. So that's what we did."

XX Years Of Steel will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (3-CD Digisleeve, Numbered Ikea Furniture in plastic case, Certificate, Poster, 15x15cm 16p Booklet, - - - - - Digital Stream Access Code for the Live Video) - (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- 2-LP Gatefold Silver Vinly (1CD Slipcase) -(Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- 2-LP Gatefold Black Vinly

- Bundle 3CD Digisleeve + Shirt

- 3-CD Digisleeve

- Digital

Pre-order here.

XX Years Of Steel tracklisting:

CD1 (Live Versions):

"Intro"

"Sober"

"Nanowar"

"Gabonzo Robot"

"Tricycles Of Steel"

"Il Cacciatore della Notte"

"La Maledizione di Capitan Findus" (feat. Maurizio Merluzzo)

"Odino & Valhalla"

"Disco Metal"

"V per Viennetta" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

"The Power Of Imodium" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

"Power Of The Power Of The Power Of The Power (Of The Great Sword)" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

"Declination" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

"Barbie, MILF Princess Of The Twilight" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

CD2 (Live Versions):

"Ironmonger (The Copier Of The Seven Keys)"

"RAP-Sody"

"Il Signore degli Anelli (dello Stadio)"

"Interlude"

"Pasadena 1994"

"Norwegian Reggaeton" (feat. Charly Glamour (Gigatron))

"Metal"

"Sottosegretari alla Presidenza della Repubblica del True Metal" (feat. Il Profeta (Gli Atroci))

"Feudalesimo e Libertà"

"Bum Voyage"

"Uranus"

"Valhalleluja" (feat Thomas Winkler)

"La Polenta Taragnarock"

"Giorgio Mastrota (The Keeper Of Inox Steel)"

CD3 (Studio Versions):

"Stormwarrior of the Storm"

"HelloWorld.java"

"Afraid To Shoot Into The Eyes Of A Stranger In A Strange Land"

"Armpits Of Immortals" (feat. Ross the Boss)

"Das rote Pferd" (Markus Becker Cover)

"El Baile del Perrito" (Wilfrido Vargas Cover)

"Brave Margot" (Georges Brassens Cover, feat. Nils Courbaron, feat. The Rumpled)

"We're Going To Tortuga" (Venga Boys Cover, feat. The Rumpled)

"Gabonzo Robot (ガボンゾ-ロボット)" (Japanese Version)

"The Power Of Imodium" video:

"Stormwarrior Of The Storm" video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Edoardo Carlesi - Bass

Carlo Alberto Fiaschi - Vocals

Raffaello Venditti - Vocals

Valerio Storch - Guitar

Alessandro Milone – Drums

(Photo - Alessandro Fingolo)