NECRODEATH Announce Breakup, Final Album, And Farewell Tour

Italian black-thrash metal trailblazers Necrodeath have today announced their intention to break up after one final album and a farewell tour in 2025.

Throughout the next 18 months the band will celebrate 40 years of existence by releasing a new full-length album via Time To Kill Records, and by heading out on a tour that's purported to be their last one ever.

Frontman Flegias commented: “Following a prolific career and hundreds of concerts, we decided to stop here to make room for new up and coming acts and enjoy a well-deserved rest. We are aware that we are delivering bad news to our most loyal fans, but this should also please those who always said we should have broken up after the first demo tape. We will say goodbye with one last album and a series of concerts that will last from January to December 2025.”

Drummer Peso added: “We don't last forever! I'm sure that we said everything we had to say, for better or for worse. For 40 years we lived the underground without compromising with anything or anyone, although at times it would perhaps have been appropriate to be more accommodating in order to get more visibility. But this is the story of my Necrodeath, a group of friends who have always played with passion, coherence and dignity. See you around for one last time.”

Watch for more details on the new album release, new tour updates, and more news on other upcoming Necrodeath activities to be posted shortly.