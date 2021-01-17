NECRONOMICON - New Album, The Final Chapter, Due In March; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Necronomicon's new album, The Final Chapter, is in essence a new chapter for the band. It's the first time that the band has international members, so the sound is diﬀerent because of Rik Charron (ex-Exciter) on the drums, and Glen Shannon on lead guitar. But, oddly enough, you still know it's Necronomicon - due to founding member Freddy, and his distinctive song writing style, and Marco Lohrenz on bass and backing vocals.

El Puerto Records will release The Final Chapter on March 26, 2021 in CD, Limited Edition Steelbox, and Digital formats.

The songs on The Final Chapter, Necronomicon's tenth album, are intricate, hard-hitting, full of force speed and power. There will be a song on this album that will please everyone from power metaller to thrasher. As with all the previous releases, the album bears the unmistakable and signature sound of Achim Köhler who was responsible for the mixing and mastering. This album is coming to tear the roof down with a blistering sonic assault, and maybe it's the final chapter? Beware of the beast!

Tracklisting:

"I Am The Violence"

"Give Me Fire"

"Pain"

"Purgatory"

"Burning The Fury"

"Spilling Blood"

"Selling Nightmares"

"Justice"

"The Devil's Tears"

"The Unnamed"

"Me Against You"

"Stormreaper"

The Final Chapter Video Medley Preview: