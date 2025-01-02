NEIL YOUNG Won't Appear At Glastonbury Festival 2025 - "We Will Not Be Playing Because It Is A Corporate Turn-Off"

Neil Young had been rumoured to perform at the 2025 edition of the UK's legendary Glastonbury festival, but in a post at his official website, the Canadian icon says he "will not be playing."

Says Neil, "The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs. We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. it seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being. Thanks for coming to see us the last time!

"We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be. Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour."

The BBC has declined to comment on Young's website post. Find more on Neil Young at neilyoungarchives.com.