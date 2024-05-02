Newly Restored Vintage Horror Punk Band MOURNING NOISE Featuring STEVE ZING Of DANZIG / SAMHAIN Unleashes Scorching New Single & Video

Brace yourselves for a full-throttle sonic onslaught from the newly reunited and souped-up horror punk hot rods, Mourning Noise! Founded and powered by legendary drummer Steve Zing, of Samhain and Danzig fame, Mourning Noise carried the torch of Misfits-styled gothic horrorcore in the early ‘80s before taking a somewhat less than brief hiatus in 1984. But now, 40 years later, the band is pulling itself out of the garage and revving its engine once again as original bassist Chris Morance and original lead guitarist Tommy Koprowski are joined by new guitarist/lead vocalist Robby Bloodshed for a brand new studio album set for release on June 7.

The band previewed its newly renovated model on 2022’s EP At The Seville, which showcased a much more muscular, high performance, super-charged sound that expanded on their early dark rock beginnings. For their first new full-length album in 40 years, entitled Screams / Dreams, Zing and the boys have put together an all-original album with go-for-the-throat guitar riffs, head smashing percussion frenzies, and dramatically dark lyrics that will have you screaming for more! Today the band releases the album’s high energy title track along with a stellar performance video filmed at the Prudential Center in Newark NJ to give listeners a small taste of what’s in store.

Stream / download the single here. Screams / Dreams the album will be released on all formats including CD, vinyl and cassette on June 7. Pre-order / pre-save the digital version at this location.

You can also catch Mourning Noise live on June 8 as they take the stage at the No Values Punk Festival in Pomona, California alongside iconic acts such as The Misfits, Iggy Pop, and Social Distortion.

Tracklisting:

"Black Cadillac"

"Screams / Dreams"

"We Want You Dead"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Frozen Fever"

"Sin"

"Island Of Unknown"

"Empty Streets"

"The Changeling"

"Stranger Hearts"

"Embalmed With Love"

"Angel Lounge"

Bonus Tracks:

"Misery Loves Me" (Remix)

"...At The Seville" (Remix)

"Book Of The Dead"

"Green"