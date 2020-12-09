NIGHTFALL Set March Release Date For New Album, At Night We Prey; "Darkness Forever" Lyric Video Streaming

Greek melodic metal masters, Nightfall, will be releasing their new full-length, At Night We Prey, on March 5 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. The band has shared the first single from the new effort, "Darkness Forever". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Vocalist Efthimis Karadimas comments on the track: "This song was originally inspired by Isaac Asimov’s nouvelle Nightfall. It is called 'Darkness Forever' because of its analogy to what one experiences when in deep depression. Hope seems to be nowhere near and help from others is never enough to bridge the gap between shattered psyche and real world. Incapacity to communicate this harsh condition, to explain what all is about, is suffocating. And as all beings struggling to breathe, reactions are neurotic and violent."

Available formats:

- CD Digipak

- LP in various colours

- Digital

Pre-order here.

The album artwork for At Night We Prey was created by Travis Smith and can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"She Loved The Twilight"

"Killing Moon"

"Darkness Forever"

"Witches"

"Giants Of Anger"

"Temenos"

"Meteor Gods"

"Martyrs Of The Cult Of The Dead (Agita)"

"At Night We Prey "

"Wolves in Thy Head"

"Darkness Forever" lyric video:

Lineup:

Efthimis Karadimas - Bass, vocals

Mike Galiatsos - Guitar

Kostas Kyriakopoulos - Guitar

Fotis Benardo - Drums