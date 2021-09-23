NILE - Death Metal Icons Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records, Announce 2022 US Tour

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends, Nile, have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism. Now, Nile takes the next step in their acclaimed journey by signing a worldwide contract with premier rock and metal label, Napalm Records.

In addition, the band is thrilled to announce a slew of new US headline tour dates scheduled to take place in early 2022, kicking off what will be a banner year for Nile. Featuring support from Incantation, Sanguisugabogg and I Am, the tour will kick off on February 3 in Nashville, TN, visiting several major cities before wrapping in Spartanburg, SC on March 12.

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, September 24 at 10 AM local time. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.

February

3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

5 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

9 - Dallas, TX - GMB&G

10 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

16 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

22 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

23 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

March

1 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

2 - Detroit, MI - El Club

3 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

5 - Reading, PA - Reverb

6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs)

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

11 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

12 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

Nile mastermind Karl Sanders says about the signing with Napalm Records: “The band is eagerly looking forward to bringing fans the next chapters in the Nile saga, as part of the Napalm Family. We have been quietly working away, earnestly writing new songs for the next Nile album. It will be Nile’s 10th record, and we are determined to make it especially killer for the fans.”

Drummer George Kollias adds: “Absolutely thrilled that we are a part of Napalm Records and super excited for the new album that’s coming soon, first one with our new label! I feel this is a very crucial moment in our career and I would like to thank Napalm Records for their trust in us - I know we will do some incredible music together! Nile has always kept raising the bar without compromising a single thing and this is what we will do for the next album too. Working on our new album as we speak, and we are hungry as hell to deliver our very best yet!”

Sebastian Muench, Napalm Records A&R, says: “For me, Nile has always been the most amazing technical death metal band in the world. Starting with Amongst the Catacombs of Nephren-Ka in 1998, Nile have released nine "instant classic" albums! Welcome to the Napalm family!”

In other news, Nile recently announced that they will release a new anthology guitar tablature book via Sheet Happens on September 30. The book is available to order now. For more information, visit here.

Karl Sanders says about the tablature book: “Also coming out soon is a retrospective Nile anthology guitar tab book that was months in the making. We had a blast putting it together with the Sheet Happens people, who really do incredible work presenting totally on point metal guitar tabs. Accurate Nile tabs are something Nile fans have been asking me for many years, and I felt strongly about only putting out a Nile tab book if we could get it 100% authentic. And these tabs are the real thing. I sincerely am happy to share this book, and the music within, with Nile fans and guitarists alike.”

Stay tuned for more big Nile news coming soon.



Nile is:

Karl Sanders - Guitars/Vocals

George Kollias - Drums

Brad Parris - Bass Guitars / Vocals

Brian Kingsland - Vocals / Guitars

(Photo - Francesco Desmaele)