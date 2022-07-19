NILE Mastermind KARL SANDERS Releases "The Evil Inherent In Us All" Single And Animated Video

Nile mastermind and multi-instrumentalist, Karl Sanders, will finally unleash the impending third chapter of his haunting Eastern-ambient Saurian solo project, Saurian Apocalypse, this Friday, July 22, via Napalm Records.

After revealing the album's cinematic first and second singles, “The Sun Has Set Of The Age Of Man” and “Skull Fuck Ritual" (Skull Breach Edition), Sanders provides a final twisted taste of Saurian Apocalypse with the release of its entrancing third single, "The Evil Inherent In Us All". The track emerges as an energetic jam with exotic instrumentation, modernized acoustic grooves and urgent tribal vocals. This standout departure from the Saurian blueprint yet again features a thematic axe contribution by guitar virtuoso Rusty Cooley, who also appeared on the album’s first single, as well as percussion by original Nile drummer Pete Hammoura.

Witness the track for the first time today alongside a transfixing animated music video.

Karl Sanders says about "The Evil Inherent In Us All": “I am really happy with how this song turned out. 'The Evil Inherent In Us All' was a lot of fun to write and record. The song was inspired by an infamous night in Cairo when Egyptian Metal Artist, Impresario, and underground legend Nader Sadek took Derek Roddy, Mahmud Gecekesu and me to a performance of authentic North African Exorcism Music. The unbelievable, highly advanced and intuitive ensemble musicianship we witnessed that night was unforgettable and really opened my eyes and ears to an entire wealth of new music. In keeping with that profoundly moving communal spirit of subtle yet intense shared musical frenzy among the performers, The Evil Inherent has two close friends of mine contributing some serious musical voodoo to the track. Original Nile drummer and lifelong friend Pete Hammoura conjures all manner of wickedly grooving percussion, and our metal brother Rusty Cooley lays down some truly unique acoustic guitar exorcisms.”

Saurian Apocalypse arrives 13 years after the release of its predecessor, 2009’s Saurian Exorcisms, and nearly 20 after 2004’s equally lauded Saurian Meditation. The musical and lyrical themes on the album detail the vexing fictional journey of Dr. Eduardo Lucciani, one of very few survivors of mankind’s self-destruction, who descends into madness after discovering the violent horrors occurring at the hands of the Saurian Masters.

Emphasized by unique instruments like the baglama saz (Turkish lute), Ancient Egyptian Anubis Sistrum, Dumbek (Middle Eastern goblet drum), glissentar and gongs, the album’s score weaves cinematic auras and deep grooves, accented by the tribal percussive stylings of original Nile drummer Pete Hammoura and returning Saurian vocalist Mike Breazeale. A wealth of musical growth and refinement, both in Sanders’ guitar technique and compositional development, is strikingly evident. Eons more than just an album of interludes or ambient scores, Saurian Apocalypse is a shining advancement in the Saurian series, and the most dynamic, detailed Karl Sanders solo release yet.

Whispering atop the ominous sands of opener “The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man” are resonant flutes and forewarning percussion, and immediately, the album’s impactful production and crystal clarity is apparent. Produced by Sanders with mixing and mastering by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio, the most subtle details of instrumentation shine. “The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us” peaks between soulful acoustic guitar renderings and droning tones, ushering in “The Evil Inherent in All of Us”, featuring another uniquely thematic axe contribution by Cooley, and surfaces as an energetic jam and standout departure from the Saurian blueprint. “Skull Fuck Ritual (Skull Breach Edition)” begins eerily with a cautionary chime before its marching drums make way for Middle Eastern-inspired leads, bridging the journey to the 6+ minute desolating trek “Nada Zaag”. Fans will hear an alluring Oud (Middle Eastern lute) solo by Mustafa Stefan Dill and rare acoustic jazz drums by current Nile percussion goliath George Kollias on “An Altered Saurian Theta State”, before the seductive auditory excursion “Nihil Emplexus” and its iridescent strums and ominous chants signal the beginning of the end. Sitar-like sounds immediately ensnare the listener on “Divergence: The Long Awaited Third Primordial Ascension” before hopeful lutes make way for heart wrenching electric shred. Far-Eastern stylings creep in on “Mask of Immutable Self Delusion”, a tranquil moment of atmospheric bliss, before the album closes with the 10 minute epic “No Creature More Deserving of Cataclysmic Annihilation” – featuring the deft skills of jazz guitarist Matthew Kay and the panicked, incensed narration of Jonathan “ADD” Garofoli as Dr. Eduardo Lucciani himself.

Saurian Apocalypse is available in varying formats in various territories:

- 1-CD Digisleeve (6 Panel)

- 1-CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle (RoW Napalm Shop Mailorder Only)

- 2-LP Dark Green Vinyl Gatefold

- Music Cassette (Napalm Shop Mailorder Only, Limited to 100)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Saurian Apocalypse tracklisting:

"The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man"

"The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us"

"The Evil Inherent In Us All"

"Skull Fuck Ritual" (Skull Breach Edition)

"Nada Zaag"

"An Altered Saurian Theta State"

"Nihil Emplexus"

"Divergence: The Long Awaited Third Primordial Ascension"

"Mask Of Immutable Self Delusion"

"No Creature More Deserving Of Cataclysmic Annihilation"

“Skull Fuck Ritual" (Skull Breach Edition) video:







"The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man" video:

In addition to the upcoming release of Saurian Apocalypse, Karl Sanders and Napalm Records are proud to re-release 2004’s Saurian Meditation and 2009’s Saurian Exorcisms on vinyl for the very first time – out on the same day, July 22.

Saurian Meditation will be available in both 4-Panel CD Digipak and Transparent Orange 2-LP Gatefold Vinyl formats, while Saurian Exorcisms will be available in both 4-Panel CD Digipak and 1-LP White Gatefold Vinyl formats.

Pre-order Saurian Meditation (2004) and Saurian Exorcisms (2009) here.