NILE Part Ways With Brad Parris; Seek New Bassist/Vocalist
July 2, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Brutal technical death metallers Nile have announced that they have parted ways with bassist/vocalist Brad Parris. A statement reads as follows:
It’s time for us to share with our fans and the metal community that Brad Parris is leaving Nile this year. This is something that we have known about and have been working together with Brad through the transition. Brad has been an exemplary band member of Nile since 2015, conducting himself at all times with professionalism and integrity. He is parting under the absolute best of terms to focus on other projects and family concerns. Our friendship and brotherhood remain as strong as ever, and we wish him only the best as he continues his musical journey in life. Nile’s touring and recording commitments remain in effect. It is natural for a band that’s been going strong for 25+ years to have changes and we promise our fans to stay as true and brutal as ever! At this time we have a few strong candidates for bass/vocals, however any persons interested in auditioning should email nilebassistaudition@gmail.com.”
Nile recently announced they will be touring Europe and the United Kingdom, starting in November 2022, bringing their unique presence to the stages. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.
Nile mastermind Karl Sanders says about the tour: “I am absolutely on fire with the news that Nile will be returning for touring in Europe with Massive Music. Fuck yes. Metal will take place!”
Drummer George Kollias adds: “It’s time to conquer Europe again and I couldn’t be more excited! This will be a great tour, we are super hungry to tour Europe again and we are looking forward to see all out fans there!”
Tour dates:
November
2 - Poznań, Poland - U Bazyla
3 - Berlin, Germany - ORWO Haus
4 - Bochum, Germany - Bochum (End Of Days Fest)
5 - Louvain-la-Neuve / Ferme du Biereau (Mass Deathtruction)
6 - London, UK - The Garage
7 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
8 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
9 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
10 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
11 - Coventry, UK - HMV Empire
12 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest
13 - Nantes, France - Warehouse
14 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
17 - Lyon, France - CCO
18 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod
19 - Tarbes, France - La Gespe
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
22 - Madrid, Spain - Cool Stage
23 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
24 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
25 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom
26 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
29 - Luzern, Switzerland - Shuur
30 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club
December
1 - Rome, Italy - Largo Venue
2 - San Dona di Piave, Italy - Revolver
3 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
4 - Wien, Austria - Szene
5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
7 - Zwolle, Holland - Hedon
8 - Rotterdam, Holland - Baroeg
9 - Helmond, Holland - Cacao Fabrik
10 - Bad Oyenhausen, Germany - Druckerei
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
Stay tuned for more big Nile news, coming soon.
Nile is:
Karl Sanders - Guitars/Vocals
George Kollias - Drums
Brian Kingsland - Vocals / Guitars
(Photo - Francesco Desmaele)