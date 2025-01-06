NINE INCH NAILS' TRENT REZNOR And ATTICUS ROSS Win Award For "Best Original Score - Motion Picture" At 82nd Annual Golden Globes; Red Carpet Video Interview Streaming

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ critically acclaimed score for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers was nominated in two categories for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. The awards ceremony aired live last night, Sunday, January 5, on CBS. It also streamed live on Paramount+.

Reznor and Ross’ work on Challengers was nominated in the "Best Original Score – Motion Picture" category, which they won. The soundtrack song, "Compress/Repress", was nominated for "Best Original Song - Motion Picture". That award went to "El Mal" from Emilia Pérez.

For a complete list of winners for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, head here.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross caught up with Billboard's Tetris Kelly at the 2025 Golden Globes. Watch the video below: