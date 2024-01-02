NITA STRAUSS On Her Love Of LED ZEPPELIN Legend JIMMY PAGE - "They Asked Me To Play 'Whole Lotta Love' As Part Of My Audition For The ALICE COOPER Band!"

In a new interview with Guitar World, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato) explains why she loves Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page's playing, from his incredible ear to his innovative arrangements. An excerpt follows...

Guitar World: When you hear the name Jimmy Page, what is the first thing that comes to mind?

Nita Strauss: “The first thing I think of when I hear that name is ‘innovator’. On guitar there are so many things that one person did first and a lot of the time that person is Jimmy Page. Whether it’s the crazy bow technique that he occasionally used or those really interesting song arrangements that deviated from your traditional verse/chorus/verse/chorus/solo/out. He pioneered ‘being different’ really early on for us guitar players.”

GW: Is there a favorite Page riff for you?

Strauss: “It’s hard to pick just one, but I guess there’s a reason why 'Whole Lotta Love' is the classic. Actually, if I remember correctly, they even asked me to play that song as part of my audition for the Alice Cooper band! It’s such a classic straightforward riff that every guitarist can appreciate and play - it doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or very advanced, you will be able to sit down and play that riff as well as really enjoy it.”

Nita Strauss will be a special guest on the first leg of Mammoth WVH's Mammoth II Tour 2024 across the United States. The first leg - scheduled for February 21 to March 10 - will make stops in Kansas City, MO (February 23), Detroit, MI (February 28), Huntington, NY (March 6) among others before wrapping up in Albany, NY on March 10. Dates below.

February

21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag ^

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall ^

March

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s ^

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge ^

5 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place ^

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre ^

9 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live ^

May

4 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

5 - Portland, ME - Aura *

7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *

10 - Cherokee, NC- Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *

14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *

16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show - Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show - Special Guest Interval