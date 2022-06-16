No Cover Feat. Judges ALICE COOPER, LZZY HALE - Episode 9 (Semi Finals Round #1) Streaming Now

The ninth episode of No Cover, Semi Finals Round #1, is now available for streaming below.

No Cover is the only true original music competition show focused on changing the lives of unsigned artists. This series is about discovery, mentorship, hard reality and launching careers. No Cover is created and produced by the music business, not traditional Hollywood Studios. This is the show fans and musicians around the world have been waiting years to see and it’s finally here! No Cover, No Mercy!

No Cover was filmed on location at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA. 25 of these original artists will be competing for the top prize, which includes a six figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, representation from United Talent Agency and Shelter Music Group, performance slots at a Danny Wimmer Presents Music Festival, a $10,000 shopping spree from Guitar Center, plus brand new gear from Gibson USA, Mesa Engineering, Ernie Ball, Liquid Death and Discmakers.

No Cover features five main celebrity judges: Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Bishop Briggs and Tosin Abasi. No Cover is hosted by Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) Caity Babs (Sirius/XM) and Matt Pinfield (MTV, Vh1).

For further details, and to view previous episodes, visit NoCoverShow.com.