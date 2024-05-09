Nobody Has Ever Been Able To Replicate NORMAN GREENBAUM's Iconic Guitar Sound On This 70s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following intro...

"Coming up, an interview with Norman Greenbaum. He is a rockstar that I’ve been trying to track down for almost 8 years to get the story of what I believe is the greatest one-hit wonder in the history of music... 'Spirit In The Sky'. But I couldn’t find him. I had heard rumors that he had just disappeared and couldn’t be found. Then fate stepped in and I met him at a concert. To celebrate a million subscribers, this is one of a few special episodes we’re doing. Norman started as a goat farmer and then he developed a guitar effect on today’s classic hit that no one in the world has ever been able to repeat, not even him. A special interview is coming up next on Professor Of Rock."