NONPOINT Announce Heartless EP, "Golden Gloves" Single

Nonpoint, the renowned American rock band, is gearing up to deliver an exciting treat to their fans this November 17. The band is proud to announce the release of their new EP, Heartless, along with the unveiling of their latest single, "Golden Gloves".

As the fourth single from the Heartless EP, "Golden Gloves" promises to be a sonic masterpiece, giving listeners an enticing glimpse into the band's evolution and creative prowess.

"Golden Gloves" and the Heartless EP will be available for digital streaming and purchase. In a nod to the nostalgia of yesteryears, the EP will also be available as a limited edition cassette, making it a must-have collectible for dedicated enthusiasts. Furthermore, Nonpoint has gone the extra mile by including a custom-branded cassette player, with only 300 units ever produced, available exclusively on Nonpoint's official website, Nonpoint.com.

Nonpoint fans have more to celebrate as the band announced The Million Watts Tour 2023. Joining them on this tour are musical powerhouses (hed p.e.), Sumo Cyco, and special guest VRSTY. The tour is scheduled to kick off on December 1 in Harrisburg, PA, at HMAC on Herr. This tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing together diverse musical influences and unmatched energy.

Heartless EP tracklisting:

"Heartless"

"Paper Tigers"

"Golden Gloves"

"A Million Watts"

"Wannabe King"

"A Million Watts" video:

"Heartless" lyric video:

"Paper Tigers" video:

The Million Watts Tour 2023 dates are listed below.

December

1 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC on Herr

2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys

5 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

6 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace

8 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

9 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

15 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

(Photo - Drew Johnston)