NORTHTALE Release "Bring Down The Mountain" Video Featuring New Vocalist GUILHERME HIROSE

In August 2019, power metal newcomers Northtale released their successful debut album Welcome To Paradise and recently announced their new vocalist, 30 year old Guilherme Hirose from Sao Paolo, Brazil. Today, the band is happy to reveal a new clip of the song "Bring Down The Mountain" with Hirose on vocals.

"After getting such amazing feedback on our new singer, you asked us to hear him singing some of the songs from Welcome To Paradise. Based on your feedback and your votes, we present you the first video of Guilherme Hirose singing 'Bring Down The Mountain'. That being said... just wait to hear him on our new album," comments guitarist Bill Hudson.

Hudson issued the following statement regarding Hirose coming on board as Northtale's new singer:

"Guilherme blew my mind through his initial auditions, nailing the songs from the first album as if they were written for his own voice. But he really shined on our new songs. When he sent me the first recording, I knew he was the guy. I had no doubt. When I presented him to the band to get their opinions, they unanimously voted for him! We’re a band once again! We’re currently recording vocals at Dharma Studios in São Paulo, Brazil with engineer Rodrigo Oliveira partnering up with Dennis Ward to deliver amazing performances. We’re once again ready to hit the road!"

Guilherme Hirose adds: "Well it’s just amazing being in a band with such great world class musicians. We’ve been talking since June, and in August I received a Bill’s call, telling I me was the chosen one. Things were shaping just great since, and the new songs sound just awesome (I know it’s a cliché, but that’s exactly how it feels). I’m very much looking forward to hitting the road, as soon as possible, having fun with the guys and with you in your city!"

Northtale recently announced European tour dates with Striker and headliners Unleash The Archers. Dates are as follows:

November

24 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

26 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

27 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter Masters Of Rock **

28 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

30 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

December

1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash **

4 - Mannheim, Germany -7er Club

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

7 - Lyon, France - Warmaudio

8 - Paris, France - Backstage

9 - Toulouse, France - L’usine à Musique

10 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

11 - Madrid, Spain Shoko

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

14 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

15 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

16 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

17 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker

18 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

** Unleash The Archers only