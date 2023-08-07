Norway's GOTHMINISTER Release New Single “I Am The Devil”

In the world of hard and heavy sounds and impressive theatrical live stage shows, Gothminister have earned themselves a reputation of being “one of the most iconic gothic/industrial metal acts”. Not only has their power-laden sound with its remarkable atmospheric density inspired their audiences since 1999, its eloquent fantasy stories have also transported them to uncharted territories.

Now, the band fronted by mastermind Bjørn Alexander Brem has announced its latest coup: Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds. The new album release by the Norwegians is set to be unleashed in 2024 via AFM Records, taking up where its 2022 predecessor Pandemonium left off:

The much-acclaimed album conquered the charts as number one, and was voted as the ‘Album Of The Year 2022’ at the Dark Music Awards, while its single “This Is Your Darkness” also made it to number one on the German Alternative Charts. Gothminister´s music videos for “Pandemonium” and “Demons” won stunning 19 film awards worldwide.

To ease your wait for their new album, Gothminister have just released a video clip for first album single “I Am The Devil” (now available on all digital services here).

Says Brem: "Do you remember the King’s fall in Pademonium? The King wanted to be killed by his own so the new King could carry on the tradition. But was he betrayed? What did really happen?

“Well, now the King is back! There will be several upcoming music videos explaining what really happened - this is the first one, so hold on tight, sit back, and enjoy the tale…"

“The new material is faster and catchier than that of the predecessor album, but at the same time it sounds even more complex and modern, with more sophisticated vocal melodies and challenging breaks,” Brem continues, adding, “at the same time the driving beats for the dancefloor and the concept of ultra-low-sounding, tough guitar riffs are still present and link both recordings.”

All new Gothminister songs were composed and written by Bjørn Alexander Brem, who also produced the new release. The mix is courtesy of Henning Verlage (Unheilig, Eisbrecher) and Norwegian sound engineer Morten Lund, who has worked with Morten Harket (A-ha), among others, was in charge of the album mastering.

Watch out for many more album details and single/video releases to follow in the months ahead, and make sure to catch the one and only Gothminister live.