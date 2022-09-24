Norway's GOTHMINISTER Unleash New Single / Video "Demons"

With his captivating debut, Gothic Electronic Anthems, in 2003, Gothminister Bjørn Alexander Brem took the dark music scene by storm, unleashing a thunder of pitch-black magic. Powerful metal riffs march relentlessly arm in arm with huge orchestras and heavenly choirs, while the master himself reveals an astonishing range of vocal art: from the deepest gothic-dungeons up to the higher spheres of steaming rock. It’s the overwhelming combination of catchiness and darkness; a thrilling craft of composing within the marrow of gothic, industrial-metal and electronica, that became Gothminister’s trademarks ever since.

With tracks like 'Devil' (Gothic Electronic Anthems - 2003), 'Monsters' (Empire of Dark Salvation - 2005), 'Darkside' (Happiness In Darkness - 2008), 'Liar' (Anima Inferna - 2011), 'Utopia' (Utopia - 2013), the last single from the CD/DVD horror movie concept album which even reached the national finals of the Norwegian Eurovision contest, 'Ich Will Alles' and 'We Are The Ones Who Rule The World' which both entered the Top 10 of the German Alternative charts and brought thousands of fans together on a tour across Germany together with ASP, Gothminister has gotten a significant following all over the world through the years.

A new album slated to be released on October 21, 2022 through AFM Records.

Check out the official video for the new single, "Demons", below.

"Pandemonium"