Norway’s COURSE OF FATE Signs With Intromental Worldwide

Intromental Worldwide has announced the signing of the talented, Norwegian prog-metal act Course Of Fate.

There's something special in the water in Norway. Something that makes musicians play indecently amazing progressive metal. Following the ranks of acts, such as Circus Maximus, Leprous and Pagan's Mind, and taking great inspiration from bands, such as Queensrÿche, Dream Theater, and Opeth, Course Of Fate are displaying a fresh, very melodic and less ultra-technical take on the Norwegian prog-tradition with their fine-tuned and catchy music.

Course Of Fate released their first full-length Mindweaver in 2020 through Rock Of Angels Records and have been putting the corona-break to good use, as the 2nd and brand-new album is already written and ready to be released in the fall of 2023. Much more to come about the upcoming album soon.

(Photo: Linda Edvardsen)