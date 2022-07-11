NOTHING MORE Launch "Spirits" Personality Test; "Tired Of Winning" Single Vaults Into Top 10 At Active Rock Radio

Multi-Grammy-nominated, San Antonio-based rock outfit, Nothing More, have added an extra element to their upcoming album, due October 14, with their very own “Spirits Test”. Developed over recent years by front man Jonny Hawkins, the Spirits Test combines what’s been learned from similar personality tests including Myers-Briggs, The Big 5, Carl Jung and the Zodiac.

Throughout 25 questions, the Spirits Test measures psychometrics of your dominant modes and perceptions to determine your “Spirit Type”. Each Spirit Type has its own personality description with correlating elements, paths and perceptions as well as symbolic characters which the band have revealed across recent releases. The Spirits Test artwork (as seen below) was illustrated by Micah Ulrich (Lacuna Coil, Chelsea Grin, Post Malone).

Watch the below video for an introduction to the Spirits Test from Hawkins. Take the Spirits Test here, and share your results online with the band by using the hashtag #SpiritsTest.

Out worldwide on October 14 via Better Noise Music, Spirits’ 13 tracks consist of the band’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music, uniting introspective philosophical lyrics with unapologetically massive anthems. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”

“Tired Of Winning”

“Ships In The Night”

“You Don’t Know What Love Means”

“Don’t Look Back”

“The Other F Word”

“Face It”

“Best Times”

“Déjà vu”

“Dream With Me”

“Neverland”

“Valhalla (Too Young To See)”

“Spirits”

“Tired Of Winning” / “Ships In The Night” video:

“Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”:

“Spirits”:

Tour dates:

August

26 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

28 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center

30 - Albuerque, NM - The Sunshine Theater*

September

1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

2 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

8 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

12 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse*

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - outdoor stage

15 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

20 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

24 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live (no Nothing More)

27 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

28 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

30 - Great Falls, MT - Centene Stadium

October

1 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

3 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

4 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

5 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

7 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

8 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater

11 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Billings, MT - Pub Station*

18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Radius

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

*Nothing More headlining

(Photo - Jody Domingue)